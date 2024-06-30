These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Ajaccio
Destination: Ajaccio
Arrival: June 30 at 4am
Departure: June 30 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 111,554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 30 at 6am
Departure: June 30 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 30 at 7am
Departure: June 30 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 29,783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191
Vessel: Celebrity Ascent
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Civitivecchia
Arrival: June 30 at 8am
Departure: June 30 at 5.30pm
Gross tonnage: 129,500
Flag: Malta
Length: 306
Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: June 30 at 7pm
Departure: June 30 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: June 30 at 10.15pm
Depature: July 1 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.