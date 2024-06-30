These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Mein Schiff 2

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2

Origin: Ajaccio

Destination: Ajaccio

Arrival: June 30 at 4am

Departure: June 30 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 111,554

Flag: Malta

Length: 316

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: June 30 at 6am

Departure: June 30 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 27,105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Abel Matutes

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: June 30 at 7am

Departure: June 30 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 29,783

Flag: Spain

Length: 191

Vessel: Celebrity Ascent

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Civitivecchia

Arrival: June 30 at 8am

Departure: June 30 at 5.30pm

Gross tonnage: 129,500

Flag: Malta

Length: 306

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: June 30 at 7pm

Departure: June 30 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 33,958

Flag: Spain

Length: 188

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: June 30 at 10.15pm

Depature: July 1 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

