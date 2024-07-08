Serenade of the Seas cruise ship

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: July 8 at 4am
Departure: July 8 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: July 8 at 4.55am
Departure: July 8 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: July 8 at 5am
Departure: July 8 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Martin i Soler
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: July 8 at 5.30am
Departure: July 8 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,760
Flag: Spain
Length: 165

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: July 8 at 6am
Departure: July 8 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: July 8 at 6am
Departure: July 8 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 29,783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191

Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: July 8 at 6.30am
Departure: July 8 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176

Vessel: Oasis of the Seas
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Marseille
Arrival: July 8 at 8am
Departure: July 8 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 225,282
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 360

Vessel: Serenade of the Seas
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Alicante
Arrival: July 8 at 11am
Departure: July 8 at 7pm
Gross tonnage: 90,090
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 293

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: July 8 at 10.15pm
Depature: July 9 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

