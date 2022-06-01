Former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker, Michael Owen told ITV that news of his daughter going on Love Island is "every father's worst nightmare", but he'll fully support her decision. Love Island is filmed at a villa on the island.

The former England and Liverpool striker told ITV he will be watching from home as his daughter Gemma enters the famous villa for the next ten weeks to find love.

Gemma Owen is a business owner from Chester and has competed for Great Britain in dressage since she was 11.

The 19-year-old is the youngest contestant in this year's line-up so far, and decided to go on the show after her last relationship ended.

Her dad, Michael Owen, said he felt "sceptical" after she told him that she was going into the villa, but added that she's a "sensible girl".

"I have no doubts that she will make us all proud", he told ITV News. "It's probably a father's worst nightmare, but whatever she wants to do you've got be supportive."

Gemma, the oldest of three children, describes herself as "fun, flirty and fiery" as well as competitive in and out of the saddle.