Austrian fitness model and reality star Vanessa Mariposa has bought a property on Mallorca according to our sister paper Mallorca Magazine. The 30-year-old blonde, whose real name is Vanessa Hofinger, announced in an Instagram post, she is now in Mallorca bliss.

She writes: "NEW HOME. Oh my god, I can't believe it you don't know how long I've wanted to do THIS.... I have bought a property in Palma de Mallorca. It's always been my dream to live in the sun & this year I finally found my dream flat & bought it a few weeks ago." To which she added a palm tree and sun emoji.