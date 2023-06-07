British actress Lily James, has been relaxing in the mountains of Mallorca.
James began her career in the British television series Just William. Following her role as Lady Rose MacClare in the period drama series Downton Abbey, her breakthrough was the title role in the fantasy film Cinderella.
Downton Abbey star chills in Mallorca
Lily James takes time out from filming
