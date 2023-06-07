British actress Lily James, has been relaxing in the mountains of Mallorca.

James began her career in the British television series Just William. Following her role as Lady Rose MacClare in the period drama series Downton Abbey, her breakthrough was the title role in the fantasy film Cinderella.

James went on to portray Countess Natasha Rostova in the television adaptation of War & Peace and starred in several films, including the action film Baby Driver, the period dramas Darkest Hour, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society and The Dig, and the musicals Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Yesterday.

Her portrayal of Pamela Anderson in the biographical series Pam & Tommy earned her nominations for a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy Award.

The actress, 34, was recently seen filming her new thriller Relay in New Jersey but appears to have found time to escape to Mallorca.