When Love Island star Chris Taylor walked into the villa in Mallorca he probably never imagined that he would end up starring in the hit movie Barbie.

However, it has been revealed that Australian actress Margot Robbie, who takes the title role in Barbie is a huge fan of the dating show filmed on location in Mallorca and, as also executive producer, Taylor is convinced that Robbie was key to him landing a small part in the film.

Taylor, who featured in series five of the Love Island, was, according to The Sun, asked by Warner Bros to audition for Barbie, but he initially thought it was a joke.

He told the newspaper: “We get there and Ryan Gosling just walked past my car with bright blonde hair and I was like holy s**t, this is actually real.”

Chris has a brief speaking part in the film, delivering the line: “And the Nobel prize for horses goes to Ken!”

He told The Sun: “I’m pretty certain she’s responsible for me being it, because her company produces the film as well. Her husband said to me at the premiere that Margot was like ‘we have to get Chris in this film’.”

So who knows what the future now holds for the man who first hit the screen on Mallorca.

Barbie’s record-breaking debut at cinemas over the weekend landed higher than initial estimates with $162 million in ticket sales in the United States and Canada, distributor Warner Bros said on Monday.

The final Friday to Sunday tally for the “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling was slightly higher than the $155 million the studio estimated on Sunday.

“Barbie” is the No.1 movie of the year based on domestic opening weekend sales, beating the $146.4 million haul for April release “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

Director Greta Gerwig’s take on the Mattel Inc doll also added $194.3 million in 63 international markets for a global debut of $356.3 million.

“Barbie” faced off against director Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” in a box office battle dubbed “Barbenheimer.”

Final numbers also rose for “Oppenheimer.” The story of the making of the atomic bomb brought in $82.4 million in the United States and Canada from Friday through Sunday, up from the earlier estimate of $80.5 million.

In 78 international markets, “Oppenheimer” collected nearly $98.0 million for a global total of $180.4 million.

Both movies beat expectations and helped the U.S. and Canadian box office surpass $300 million for just the fourth time in history.