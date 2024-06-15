Mark Zuckerberg in Mallorca

Mark Zuckerberg arriving in Mallorca. | Joan Lladó

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma15/06/2024 16:12
Speculation had been rife that the CEO and chairman of Meta Platforms (Facebook et al), Mark Zuckerberg would be arriving in Mallorca at some point over the weekend.

He in fact arrived on Friday night with his wife Priscilla Chan and their three children.

His yacht Launchpad and support vessel Wingman plus a fleet of smaller craft have been in Mallorca for a few days.