The British armed forces, or at least the powers that be in Whitehall, have some serious issues to address and resolve.

Never mind the withdrawal from Afghanistan which in the end has left thousands of British troops seriously physically and mentally wounded and families destroyed by fatalities for nothing as the Taliban start taking back the country and sparking another internal war, the Ministry for Defense has yet again turned its back on the Gurkhas.

My father served with the Gurkhas for most of his military career and not so long ago, he took me to Darjeeling, the HQ of the Gurkhas, and Nepal to meet some of his ex fighting colleagues and their widows - it was a very moving experience and one I intend to repeat.

Even today, most Nepalese males dream of joining the Gurkhas, it is considered the ultimate achievement and they have gone down in history as being some of the toughest and most dedicated soldiers to have served the British Army - they guarded Prince Harry in Afghanistan not to mention the battles they have helped the British Army win all over the world since they were recruited into the British Army in 1815.

Today, scores of veterans are continuing their hunger protest and fight for equal rights over pensions in Whitehall. They have in fact been fighting for years and it is shameful how they are still being treated.