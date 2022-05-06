The Brexit scenario which look liked a nightmare has now passed. | CARL COURT
The British ambassador to Spain makes some interesting points in his interview with the Bulletin this week. Firstly, that the old green residence certificate is still VALID. I was almost turned away at the Spanish border at Madrid airport when I returned from New York in January because I presented immigration staff with the green certificate as proof of residency. I was told that it was no longer valid and had been replaced by the new TIE cards. So beware. The British government does say, though, that it is best to replace your green certificate with a new TIE card because it will make life much easier.
