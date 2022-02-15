The green residence certificate for British citizens is still valid but it is best to change over to the new TIE residence card as soon as possible, Lloyd Milen, the British Consul General told the Bulletin.

There have been cases, including one which involved me, when airport immigration staff have refused entry into Spain because they said that the certificate was no longer valid. British citizens can now apply for the new TIE residence cards from the Spanish government. Infact, the TIE cards are step forward because they are smaller and also include a photograph and are therefore valid photo identification.

I was told at Madrid airport that the green certificate had been "retired" in favour of the TIE card.