1,500 a week, they say. 1,500 American tourists; North American, as there will also be Canadians. 900 for only some hours of one day before the Wonder of the Seas heads off to other Mediterranean wonders. 600 will spend longer, arriving courtesy of United Airlines new route from Newark, New Jersey. And the Council of Mallorca, Balearic government and Mallorca's hospitality will trust that they spend more than their fellow tourists from other nations. American tourism is, as tourism authorities like to point out, high spending and a consumer of fine gastronomy and of cultural finery. Quality.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.