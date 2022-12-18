Oh dear. Is Ivar Tollefsen absolutely certain that he has bought a seventeenth-century fortress on the Formentor peninsula and not a restaurant in Sa Pobla? One asks, as the acquisition of the estate has aroused the inevitable argument regarding its spelling. This sort of thing matters, and none more so than in Pollensa, where they steadfastly adhere to the "literary" or formal format, i.e. the Catalan format.
