Miquel Mir is the soon to be ex-Balearic environment minister. Some politicians have short shelf lives because the electorate determines their sell-by dates. Others choose to depart and graze in quieter pastures away from the public gaze. So it is with Miquel Mir. He is to return to academe and to a professorship in the University of the Balearic Islands geography department, a faculty known for its not infrequent observations regarding Mallorca’s pastures - and tourism.
