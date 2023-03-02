In the manual of clichés that must be obeyed when promoting Mallorca and the Balearics to holidaymakers and foreign property buyers with the odd million to spare is one highlighted with a turquoise marker pen. This is to emphasise the necessity for “crystal-clear turquoise waters”. No promotion is spared the colour turquoise, the regular resort to cliché symptomatic of a lack of originality but also indicative of the fact that, yes, the waters are indeed turquoise, except when a wild winter northerly weather system churns them into a dirty grey, when algae accumulate in summer and emit a greenness because pumps have failed, or when water-treatment networks suffer their periodic failures and issue a hue we’d prefer not to define.
