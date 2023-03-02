The other weekend I ventured out to one of my favourite tapas restaurants in Palma. What I didn’t know is that it had changed hands and has introduced a new payment policy - no cash, card only. That would not have been a problem had their credit card machine been working; they were still waiting to be connected. Could I pay by Bizum? My partner who, like many no doubt, is not Bizum-friendly, looked at me in horror as she had no cash, just cards. Fortunately, I do know how to use Bizum and paid, but the restaurant lost out on a tip and I am sure many more will. I fear this will be the case for many bars and restaurants as we move into this pay by plastic on your phone generation.
Plastic pain
Do you pay by cash or credit?
