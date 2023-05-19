Elections in Spain 2023

Local and regional elections take place this month.

Humphrey Carter
Palma
19/05/2023
I have lived, worked and paid my taxes in the Balearics for some 30 years, but I still cannot vote in Spanish regional or national elections, only at local council level. Yes, I should get my right to vote in UK general elections back in the New Year but, to be honest, I don’t care. I don’t live in the UK and have no intention of ever moving back there. I want to have a bigger say in what happens in Spain, that is where I live. So what is Sir Keir Starmer up to? Under manifesto plans, the Labour leader would reportedly launch a “package of proposals” which would include handing the vote to settled migrants and 16 to 17-year-olds.

So, should Labour win the next election, will the new British government make it reciprocal? If Spaniards who are fully legal and paid up in the UK are allowed the vote, what about Britons in Spain?
And is there more to this than meets the eye? The Conservatives have said that the plans demonstrate Sir Keir’s distrust of the public and accused him of plotting to rejoin the EU: “Allowing foreigners to vote is Sir Keir Starmer’s admission that he doesn’t trust the British people. He is laying the groundwork for a referendum to rejoin the EU, something he campaigned so passionately for. And now he wants to rig the outcome.” Looking from the outside in, overturning Brexit is not a bad idea but I wouldn’t open the voting floodgates.