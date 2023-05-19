I have lived, worked and paid my taxes in the Balearics for some 30 years, but I still cannot vote in Spanish regional or national elections, only at local council level. Yes, I should get my right to vote in UK general elections back in the New Year but, to be honest, I don’t care. I don’t live in the UK and have no intention of ever moving back there. I want to have a bigger say in what happens in Spain, that is where I live. So what is Sir Keir Starmer up to? Under manifesto plans, the Labour leader would reportedly launch a “package of proposals” which would include handing the vote to settled migrants and 16 to 17-year-olds.
I want a vote too, Starmer
