It seems that Harry and Meghan might finally be coming to the end of their exhausting stint of exposing the so-called sins of the British Royal family. Following on from the mostly critically damned Spare, the cringeworthy Netflix series in the vein of the skit, Heir of Sorrows, by Private Eye’s Dame Sylvie Krin, Spotify has now thrown the pair a curve ball. The popular music streaming channel has severed Markle’s lucrative podcast contract after apparently listeners dwindled, and mumbles have it that Netflix too is itching to cut its own remaining contract with the couple. If this were to occur, the increasingly isolated pair would need to supplement their income with something equally big and beneficial to suit their excruciatingly expensive lifestyle.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.