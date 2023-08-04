A few years ago, some summer renters arrived at my neighbour’s house. Two days later, I passed their house with some eggs which they gratefully received. They spoke English and told me that they would eat them for dinner but were leaving the next day. Somewhat shocked I asked them why. They told me that they couldn’t deal with the sound of the nearby church bells, the calls of our cockerel, hens and peacock, the local donkey baying, the birds chirruping and the dogs barking. If that wasn’t bad enough, they told me, there were awful tractors and mowers, and motorbikes making a terrible noise on the American road in the distance. I explained that some Saturdays we had a few noisy boy racers coming over to Soller. As for the other sounds, I tried to reassure them that this was normal country life.
