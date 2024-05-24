Yes, it is time for a serious debate about the future of Mallorca and the Balearics in general with regard to the future of tourism and how best to reach a sustainable balance between mass tourism and protecting the well-being of the local population. However, finger pointing and playing the blame game is not the answer.
So who is 'bashing the tourists' ? It's a lie put out by the British gutter press. I don't think anyone is 'bashing tourists' - they are criticizing the government, hotels etc etc for their short term greed and model of never ending increasing of tourist numbers. It's not sustainable.