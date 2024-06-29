This grand public consultation the government's planning - you know the one, all to do with future economic and tourism sustainability of Mallorca and the Balearics. Question. Should all stakeholders be consulted?
Should tourists be consulted about overcrowding?
A fairly even split of opinion about the protests
