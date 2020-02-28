ITB is the biggest of the tourism fairs. 28-02-2020 Hayoung Jeon

The ITB tourism fair in Berlin, one of the big three fairs in Europe for the tourism and travel industry, has been called off. It was scheduled to start next Wednesday.

Messe Berlin announced on Friday that because of the growing spread of coronavirus COVID-19, the federal ministries of health and economic affairs had decided to cancel the fair. The organisers added that requirements set out by the health authority in Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf (Berlin) could not be implemented. Among other things, the authority had ordered that all those attending would have to demonstrate that they had not come from a defined risk area.

There have been 53 positive cases of coronavirus in Germany; only one patient is currently said to be in a serious condition.

In recent days, certain exhibitors had pulled out, such as German tour operators DerTouristik and Alltours.

The Balearics were of course due to have been strongly represented in Berlin.