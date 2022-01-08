Although the situation with current travel rules isn't the same in all four nations of the UK, the announcement of a relaxation in these rules by Boris Johnson has given the tourism and travel industry a boost.

Jet2 have seen bookings to Mallorca and Spain leap by 150%, and the travel association ABTA reports that Mallorca and Spain are way ahead in terms of holiday booking preferences at what is a time of year when summer holidays traditionally are booked.

From its surveys, ABTA says that 29.3% of holidaymakers have stated their intention to go to Spain. Of main competitor destinations, 10.1% say Greece, 8.7% Portugal and four per cent Turkey.

The second preference is for a long-haul destination, 18.1% saying the US.

At easyJet, the chief commercial officer, Sophie Dekkers, says that UK holidaymakers are wanting to "make up for lost time as quickly as possible". Fifty-five per cent of customers surveyed say that they will be taking two or more holidays this year. "And it is not surprising that Spain has proven to be the number one destination to which the British are most eager to travel."