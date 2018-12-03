04-12-2014 guillem mas

Shares:

TUESDAY 4 DECEMBER

MUSIC

Organ concert. At 11.00 monthly concert on the first Tuesday of the month with Bartomeu Veny at Sant Eulàlia church. Free.

CINEMA

2018 APABAL Film Series. At 18.00 (English-language Inidan films) with the comedy/drama/romance film "Monsoon Wedding" (2001) directed by Mira Nair and starring Nasserudin Shah, Lillete Dubey and Shefali Shah at Sa Nostra Culture Centre (C/Concepció, 12) in Palma. Info 971 725 210. One hour and 54 minutes. Films are in Engish. Hindi language will be subtitled in English. Each screening will be preceded by a short introduction. Admission in free. For more info www.apabal.com. Next film is on Tuesday 11 December.

FIESTAS

Fiestas of Santa Barbara in Vilafranca. At 18.30 parade by the Vilatukada jove from the parish church. At 19.00 solemn mass in honour of their patron saint followed by dance offerings by Aires Vilafranquins and hobby horses at the Plaza Major. Traditonal "bunyolada" (doughnuts) and mistela fortified wine.

SPORTS

Trotting races. At Palma’s Son Pardo Hippodrome with the first race starting at 16.55. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

WEDNESDAY 5 DECEMBER

PERFORMANCE

Theatre. At 21.30 with Agatha Christie’s “Death on the Nile” at Palma's Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). Info 971 734 735. Tickets on sale Monday to Sunday 10.00 to 14.00 and 16.00 to 21.00. For more info visit www.auditoriumpalma.com. In Spanish. On Thursday 6 December 18.00 and 21.30 and Friday 7 December at 21.30. Tickets 28 euros.

MUSIC

Concert. At 20.00 with "Cantat el Rei en Jaume I" by Antoi Parera Fons performed by Teatre Principal choir and the Balearic Symphony Orchestra at Palma's Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). Info 971 219 696. On sale Tuesday – Saturday 11.00 to 14.00 and 17.00 to 21.00. Sundays and holidays 1 1/2 hours before the event in the box office. Info www.teatreprincipal.com. Tickets 8 to 25 euros.

Music. At 20.00 by Model Rockets at Casa Planas in Palma. Tickets 15 euros in advance and 18 euros at the box office.

Festival Alternatilla Jazz. At 20.30 by Pere Navarro Quintet at the Convent church in Pollensa. Tickets 10 euros in advance at ticketib.com and 15 euros at the box office.

Music. At 20.00 with Alberto Moreno & The Little Great Ensemble at Teatre Sa Societat in Calvia. Tickets 5 euros.

Music. At 22.30 with Monsters of Palma at Blue Jazz Club in the Hotel Saratoga 7th Floor (Paseo Mallorca, 6) in Palma. Info 971 727 240. Free.

FIESTAS

Fiestas of Santa Barbara in Vilafranca. At 20.00 hot chocolate and ensaimada for all participants in the walk from the Plaza Major. Live music by Duo Xic.

THURSDAY 6 DECEMBER

MUSIC

Festival Alternatilla Jazz. At 20.30 by Antonio Serrano Quartet at Municipal Theatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1) in Palma. Info 971 710 882. Tickets 10 euros in advance and 15 euros at the box office.

Music. At 20.00 with Kya Loum and Los Fangueros at Casa Planas Culture Centre (Avda. De San Ferran, 21) in Palma. Info 971 966 751. Tickets 12 euros in advance at ticketib.com.

Music. At 21.00 with Soul Machine at Blue Jazz Club in the Hotel Saratoga 7th Floor (Paseo Mallorca, 6) in Palma. Info 971 727 240. Free.

Children's Musical. At 18.00 with "El viatge de na tris" by Baleart Music Company at Alcudia's Auditorium (Plaza Porta de Mallorca, 3) in Alcudia. Info 971 897 185. Tickets 10 and 12 euros.

FIESTAS

Fiestas of Santa Barbara in Vilafranca. At 16.30 children's animation by Spaghetti Xup-Xup at the Parc Josep Maria Llompart. Parade by Vilatukada Jove to follow in the fair grounds. At 19.00 musical poetry recital at the old rectory.

FRIDAY 7 DECEMBER

MUSIC AND DANCE

Concert. At 20.30 with Donallop at Teatre Mar i Terra (Cami Sant Magí, 89) in Palma. Info 971 710 986/971 452 358. Tickets 10 and 12 euros at the box office.

Dance. At 20.30 XIII Cool Days Festival with Terrenal at Arta's Theatre. Tickets 10 euros.

Festival Alternatilla. At 20.30 with Serrano + Bujosa + Torres + Terol at Espai 36 (C/ Major 36) in Sant Llorenç des Cardessar. Info Tel: (+34) 971 569 003

Web: www.espai36.cat Email: info@espai36.cat Tickets 10 euros.

Music. At 20.30 with Capella Mallorquina at Sant Magí church in Palma.

Folk dances. At 21.00 with Es Revetlers at Son Mesquida in Felantix.

Music. At 23.00 with Lush Band at Blue Jazz Club in the Hotel Saratoga 7th Floor (Paseo Mallorca, 6) in Palma. Info 971 727 240. Free.

Music. At 23.30 with Cirko + DJ Luís Fergón at Pl. Rufino Carpena in Llucmajor.

Choir and organ concert. At 20.00 by the Coral Polífoníca of Bunyola under the direction of Aína Verdura and organist Tomeu Manresa at the Santa Creu church in Palma. Donation 5 euros.

FIESTAS

Fiestas of Santa Barbara in Vilafranca. At 18.30 storytelling with "Hi Havia Fades amb els Dinosaures" by the Fada despistada at the Municipal Library. At 21.15 "bearded dinner" celebrate Santa Barbara at Cafè s'Estanc Vell. Price 20 euros. Info 676 058 983. At 22.00 and 23.30 theatrical humour show at Bar Sa Taverna.

SATURDAY 8 DECEMBER

MUSIC AND DANCE

Dance. At 20.00 by "Fla.co.men" by Israel Galván at Palma's Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). Info 971 219 696. On sale Tuesday – Saturday 11.00 to 14.00 and 17.00 to 21.00. Sundays and holidays 1 1/2 hours before the event in the box office. Info www.teatreprincipal.com. Tickets 8 to 25 euros.

Organ mornings in Alaro. At 11.30 at Sant Bartomeu church. Free of charge.

Concert. At 21.00 with "Los Sabaneros" (popular Canary Island group) at the Palau de Congressos (Carrer de Felicià Fuster, 2) in Palma. Info 682 732 848. Also the folk dances by the group Calabruix. Tickets 25 euros (1 euro will go towards the Sant Llorenç victims). For more info visit www.impactoespectaculos.com.

Music. At 20.00 with "Los Diablos" and their 70's party at Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School in Palma. Tickets at the box office, ticketea.com and www.truiteatre.es. Info 971 783 279. Tickets from 20 euros.

Folk dances. At 20.00 by the group Xaloc at Es Dau in Montuiri.

Concert. At 20.00 "Stella Natalis" by Karl Jenkins director Pep Alarcón with Ensemble Natalis, soprano Maria Colom and pianist Valentin Moldovan in memorium of Xsec Soler Genestra at the SSCC convent in Soller. Free entrance. Donation voluntary. Info www.promusicachorus.com.

SPORTS

Football match at home. At 18.00 between Real Mallorca and Malaga CF SAD at Son Moix Iberostar Stadium (Cami dels Reis, s/n) in Palma by the Poligono Can Valero. Tickets start at 15.00 euros. Tickets sold at the club offices between 09.00 and 14.00 and 15.30 and 18.30.

FAIRS

Charity fair in Soller. At 11.00 opening of the fair. From 10.00 to 14.00 at the Plaza Constitucio charity fair stalls, handicrafts and weekly market. In front of the town hall from 11.00 to 14.00 circus workshop. From 15.00 to 16.30 dance workshop for children 3 to 10 yeras. From 16.30 to 18.00 children's animation by Flip i Flop. At 18.00 lighting of the Christmas lights. From 17.00 to 19.30 Christmas workshop at the Carrer de Sa Mar, 108. At the Alamenda from 17.00 to 20.00 chocolate afternoon with DJ.

SUNDAY 9 DECEMBER

OUTDOORS

Clean up day at Alcudia's Bay. At 11.00. More info on Facebook page: Asociación Ondine. Please bring reusable gloves and bags. All welcome.

MUSIC AND DANCE

Folk dances. At 17.00 by the group Terra Rotja (Marratxi) at the Plaza Tomeu Penya in Vilafranca.

Jazz Brunch. From 12.30 to 14.30 organised by Calvia Lions featuring Jazz n Time Trio and special guest vocalits at the Barcelo Albatros Hotel in Illetas. All proceeds to benefit the "Food for All" programme. Price 40 euros includes brunch, beer, wine, soft dranks and jazz. Children 25 euros under 12 years. Info at 620 151 448 and email captionio41@gmail.com.



CHRISTMAS CORNER

CHRISTMAS AND THREE KINGS FAIR IN PALMA. Open daily from 10.00 to 21.00 with markets at the Plaza Major, La Rambla and Via Roma, Plaza Porta Pintada and Plaza España. Runs until 6 January.

MAGIC CHRISTMAS IN PALMA. Daily from 10.00 to 14.00 and 17.00 to 21.00 until Saturday 5 January at the Plaza Major and Plaza de España. Free.

ICE RINK “ICE PARK” 2018. Daily from 10.00 to 22.00 at Palma’s Parc de Ses Estacions (Plaza España). Price 5 euros for 25 minutes and it includes ice skate rental. Gloves must be worn (to rent 1,50 euros). Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays price is 6 euros. Runs until 6 January.

CHRISTMAS MARKET IN SANTA PONSA (SON BUGADELLAS). Daily until Sunday 16 December. Hours Monday’s to Friday’s 17.00 to 22.00 and weekend’s and public holidays 10.00 to 22.00. At the Son Bugadellas fair grounds in Santa Ponsa.

MERRY CHRISTMAS SINGALONG. Wednesday 5 December at 19.30 Music Makers present an evening of carols and Christmas favourites at the Casa de Cultura in Alcudia and on Saturday 8 December at 19.30 at the Vecino Rooms in Puerto Pollensa. Tickets available from the Music Makers and on the door. Proceeds to charity. Admission 5 euros (includes mulled wine and mince pies).

CHRISTMAS MARKET IN THE BIERKOENIG (PLAYA DE PALMA). Wednesday 5 December to Sunday 16 December at the C/Pare Bartomeu Salvà, 6 (exit 11 on the motorway Ma-19). Hours Monday to Friday 17.00 to 22.00, Saturday, Sunday and public holiday 12.00 to 22.00. There will be Christmas stalls, handicrafts, food and drink and ice rink. Free entrance.

CHRISTMAS IN MANACOR. Tuesday 4 December at 10.30 opening of the Nativity Scene at the plaza des ses Verdures. On Thursday 6 December at 17.00 Christmas concert at the Plaza de la Concòrdia. Hot chocolate for everyone afterwards.

CHRISTMAS MARKET IN EL PUEBLO ESPAÑOL. Wednesday 5 December until Sunday 9 December. From 12.00 to 23.00 at El Pueblo Español (Pueblo Español, 55 – near Andrea Doria) in Palma. Entrance is 5 euros. Includes wine. Children under 12 years of age are free. There will be choirs and dance, live music, artificial snow, Christmas wine, international food, children’s activities and Santa Claus.

CHRISTMAS MARKET IN CALVIA VILLAGE. On Thursday 6 December from 10.00 to 17.00 at the Carrer Major and activities at the Plaza de la Vila. Children’s workshops form 11.00 to 13.00.

THE CHRISTMAS RANDOM REVUE. On Friday 7 December at 20.00 at the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6 - Son Armadans) in Palma. A sparking night of brand new acts, old favourites, comedy, music, poetry, sketches and audience participation with the Georgie Insull Singers. Tickets 10 euros (includes mince pie and wine). More info at 971 707 444 and 678 956 655.

CHRISTMAS TRAIN IN PALMA. On Friday 7 and 14 December from 17.00 to 21.00 through the centre of Palma. Departing from Plaza de Cort. Runs every 25 minutes. Pick up tickets at the adjoining shops.

CHRISTMAS MARKET IN SANTANYI. On Saturday 8 December at 16.00 in Cala Figuera. On Sunday 9 December at 16.00 at Es Llombards. On Friday 14 December at 16.00 at s’Alqueria Blanca. On Saturday 15 December at 17.00 at the Plaza Major and surrounding areas of the Plaza Constitucio in Santanyi. On Sunday 16 December charity Christmas market in Porto Petro from 11.00 to 16.00.

CHRISTMAS MARKET IN ALARO. On Saturday 8 December from 10.00 to 21.00 and Sunday 9 December from 10.00 to 17.00.

CHRISTMAS ACTIVITIES IN PALMA. On Saturday 8 December from 17.30 to 23.00 with show-concert audiovisual “Access” at the Plaza de Cort in Palma. Free.

CHRISTMAS SERVICES IN PUERTO POLLENSA. On Saturday 8 December at 17.30 Christingle Service at The Anglican Church in Puerto Pollensa. On Sunday 16 December at 18.00 Carol Service. On Chirstmas Eve at 18.00 Firs