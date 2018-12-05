Shares:

Leading Spanish television channel Telecinco has accounced that this year, it will be ringing in the New Year from Sant Llorenç, where 13 people lost their lives as a result of severe flooding in October.

Mediasat, the media company which owns Telecinco and another station Quatro, will be screening the traditional ringing in of the New Year from the town which was devastated by the floods “as a symbol of solidarity, hope and good will for 2019 from an area hit by some of the worst flooding in the history of Spain.

The two presenters will be Lara Alvarez and world famous adventurer and mountaineer Jesus Calleja who will not only be presenting the New Year show but also eating the 12 good luck grapes of Christmas with their millions of viewers.

Traditionally, all of the TV channels broadcast from the Puerto del Sol in the centre of Madrid, but this year, Mediasat has decided to opt for Sant Llorenç where the presenters will be accompanied by the local community as they celebrate the New Year after a terrible and tragic few months with repair work still very much being carried out in the area. Yesterday Sant Lorrenç council issued a statement thanking Mediasat for all its support.