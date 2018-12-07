Shares:

The BBC has added a string of new characters to their detective series, The Mallorca Files, which is being filmed on the island at the moment.

To tie in with the start of filming the names of some well-known UK faces from the world of stage and screen who will be aiding and abetting DCs Miranda Blake (Elen Rhys) and Max Winter (Julian Looman) on their investigations on the island. The Mallorca Files involves two police officers Elen Ryhys who plays a British police officer and Max Winter who plays her German counterpart. The two investigate crime on the island as part of the new BBC1 series.

Theatre star and two-time Olivier-Award-nominee Tanya Moodie (Discovery of Witches, Sherlock, Trouble in Mind, The House That Will Not Stand) has been cast in the recurring role of Miranda’s London boss, Abbey Parker. Abbey is responsible for DC Blake’s arrival on Majorca in the first place, and it’s not long before we find out that when it comes to Miranda, Abbey believes that out of sight means out of mind.

Mr Selfridge and Humans star Aidan McArdle (Sense8, The Duchess, Riot at the Rite) joins the opening episode as Niall Taylor, a former gang member turned grass, under Miranda’s charge as the series opens.

Meanwhile Amy Beth Hayes (Mr Selfridge, Black Mirror, The Syndicate) guest stars in a later episode of The Mallorca Files as the widow of an author, who comes to a gory end while looking to unearth a hidden secret and who has a secret of her own to keep under wraps.



Joining the UK cast, The Mallorca Files boasts a wealth of European talent too. Series regulars include Maria Fernández-Ache (Holby City, Anti-Social, Lost in Karastan) who plays Ines Villegas, the Palma Police Chief who reluctantly oversees the Anglo-German partnership of Miranda and Max and Nacho Aldeguer (Borgia, Cuéntame, Manolete) joins the team as Palma Police pathologist, Federico Ramis. Tabata Cerezo (The Night Manager, Altamira, Terminator) also takes on a recurring role as Max’s clever, free-spirited girlfriend, Carmen Lorenzo, while German actor Denis Schmidt (Dark, SOKO Stuttgart, Club der roten Bänder) plays Christian, Max’s best friend (and long-term bad influence) from Germany.

Adding authenticity to the Balearic-based series are Spanish guest stars from popular drama, Hollywood hits and the cult cinema of Pedro Almodóvar. They include Goya-award-winner Jan Cornet (The Skin We Live In; Risen; El Barco); Olga Hueso (Como Ser Feliz Y Disfrutarlo; Bolivar; Hazlo Por Mi); Nur Levi (Punta Escarleta; Hablar) and Pablo Scola (The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Stop Over in Hell, Presunto Culpable).

Dan McGolpin, Controller, BBC Programming and Daytime says: “Cosmopolitan Pictures and Clerkenwell Films have secured a hugely talented and very exciting cast from across Europe for The Mallorca Files. I’m looking forward to seeing more as filming continues and I can’t wait for the series to arrive on BBC One daytime and BBC iPlayer next year.”

Writer and series showrunner, Dan Sefton says: “Our intention when creating The Mallorca Files was always to put together a cast from the UK and Europe who could authentically reflect the cultural and linguistic diversity of Majorca.

“And we couldn’t be more proud of the group of actors we’ve assembled. They include faces that will be familiar and well-loved by UK audiences, as well as some that are not so familiar. The Mallorca Files will give us the opportunity to introduce their talents to the UK.”