Majorca's coasts have been taking a battering. 28-01-2019 Xesca Serra

Winds exceeding 120 kilometres per hour returned to Majorca on Sunday night and yesterday, though the number of incidents was lower than last Wednesday when winds also exceeded 120kph.

As last week, the strongest gusts were at the Alfabia weather station in the Tramuntana - up to 127kph. At Palma's port they were up to 82kph and in Pollensa 81kph. Similar speeds were recorded in Calvia, Llucmajor and Sa Pobla. Coastal conditions were rough, and there were thunderstorms yesterday evening.

Some flights had to be rearranged, and in Palma the fire service was called on to help a driver whose car was hit by a tree in Secar de la Real. Telephone lines came down because of another fallen tree.

The outlook for the week is for blowy conditions to continue, as Storm Gabriel affects Spain. Aemet has a yellow warning in place for coastal conditions today and is anticipating strong gusts of wind tomorrow. It is expected to be quite warm on Thursday and Friday (up to 19C), with colder weather from Saturday.