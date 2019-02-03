Spirit of the Dance at Palma Auditorium. 03-02-2019 spiritofthedance.com

Monday, 4 February

FIESTAS

Sencelles, Santa Àgueda. 20.00: Lighting of the bonfire with the pipers. 20.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis de Sa Cova des Fossar. Followed by barbecue, folk dance and glosadors.

Tuesday, 5 February

FIESTAS

Sencelles, Santa Àgueda. 10.00: Procession with pipers. 10.30: Mass with Coral Sor Francinaina choir.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Breabach - Megan Henderson (fiddle, vocals), James Lindsay (double bass, vocals), Calum MacCrimmon (bagpipes, whistle, bouzouki, vocals), James Duncan Mackenzie (bagpipes, flute, whistle) and Ewan Robertson (guitar, vocals, cajon). Scottish contemporary folk. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. 15 euros.



Wednesday, 6 February

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Mallorca Saxophone Festival - David Brutti, Rodrigo Vila (saxophones). Bach, Poulenc and other works. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.

Palma. 20.00: José María Álvarez (violin), Andreu Riera (piano). Works by Manuel Quiroga. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Ten euros.



Thursday, 7 February

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 21.00: Spirit of the Dance - Irish dance show that combines numerous other styles, such as flamenco. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38 euros. (Friday and Saturday, same time; Sunday, 18.30). www.auditoriumpalma.com



Friday, 8 February

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Mallorca Saxophone Festival - Beatriz Tirado, Tomás Alonso (saxophones). Telemann and other works. Fundació Miró, C. Saridakis 29. Free.

Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.



Saturday, 9 February

FIESTAS

Soller, Verge de Lourdes. 18.00: Alqueria del Comte Church, followed by the procession of the torches.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.30: Voicello - Carme Garí (soprano), Gabriel Fiol (cello) opera pop, plus Tomeu Estaras, Miquel Brunet, Miquel Marques. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 12 euros.