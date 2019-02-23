The fire caused extensive damage. 22-02-2019 @BombersdeMca

Fire crews from Alcudia and Inca were called last night (Friday) to a fire at a carpentry unit in Puerto Pollensa. The fire broke out around quarter past eight at Can Taco on the calle Roger de Flor.

The area was cordoned off and three buildings were evacuated as a precaution. There were no reports of anyone having been affected by the fire that was fully extinguished before midnight.

The Guardia Civil are investigating the cause of the fire, it being unclear as yet whether it originated in the unit.