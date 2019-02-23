Shares:

One of two items of wreckage in the sea by Pollensa is from a Roman ship that has been dated to the first or second century AD.

Last year, divers and researchers working on the Carta Arqueológica Subacuática carried out a survey of the area between Cala Castell and Puerto Pollensa. This was on behalf of the Council of Majorca, which has released information about the discovery of the Roman wreck. It was a type of cargo ship that had been carrying building materials.

The Carta Arqueológica is a map of underwater heritage. The results from the first phase of the project were presented at the yacht club in Puerto Pollensa on Friday. Another discovery in the Pollensa area was a ship from the modern era, while various fragments of pottery were also found.

The project, which is led by the Council's department of culture and heritage, has logistical support from the navy, the Guardia Civil and the regional government's PortsIB authority. The research team includes four subaquatic archaeologists. In developing the map, four zones have been established: Formentor to Capdepera; Capdepera to Cap Salines; Cap Salines to Dragonera; and the Tramuntana.