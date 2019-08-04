The Marivent in Cala Major. 04-08-2019 Julio Bastida

On Sunday morning, a 52-year-old Spanish man fell to his death from a balcony at the Marivent Hotel in Cala Major.

The incident occurred around 10am. The tourist fell onto a terrace by the pool and sunloungers. He suffered fatal internal injuries. The emergency services could do no more than confirm his death. After the body was removed a couple of hours later, a police cordon was lifted.

In seeking an explanation as to what caused the fall, the National Police have been interviewing hotel employees as well as those close to the deceased.