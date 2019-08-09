The tears of Saint Lawrence. 11-03-2014 ARCHIVO

The Perseids meteor shower, also known as the tears of Saint Lawrence, will be most visible in Majorcan skies from Friday until Monday.

The peak activity is always around this time of year, and at their peak the rate of meteors reaches sixty or more per hour. The Perseids cloud comes from the Swift-Tuttle Comet.

The meteors should be observable anywhere, but there are particular events to assist with observation. The Majorcan Institute of Space Sciences has telescopes at Bellver Castle, Palma tonight and at the Cases de Galatzó (the Galatzó finca in Calvia) tomorrow night

Astromallorca has arranged an observation at the Son Real finca near Can Picafort from 9pm tomorrow. In Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, the fiestas for Sant Llorenç (Saint Lawrence) include an observation from 10pm on Sunday. This will be at the football ground.