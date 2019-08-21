Scene from the film "The Angry Birds Movie 2" to be showing on Friday. 21-08-2019 Agency

Today let's welcome the passengers from MSC Divina who will be arriving at Palma's port this morning. No ships are scheduled tomorrow.

Today Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Santanyi, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Tomorrow S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 17.10/20.10

Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 16.30/18.50/21.15

Once Upon a time.... FESTIVAL 16 Adventure 12.20 (21/8) 19.20 (22/8)

The Goonies OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy/Family 15.30

The Secret Life of Pets 2 OCIMAX PG Animation/Adventure 12.20/15.30/17.15

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 15.45/18.00/20.15

The Lion King FESTIVAL PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 12.10 (21/8)

Toy Story 4 AUGUSTA G Animation/Adventure 16.05

Coming this Friday at Ocimax Palma Aficine is The Angry Birds Movie 2. It will be screening in Mahon (Minorca) on Monday 26.