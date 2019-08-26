Competition
Battle of the Burger winner
The winner of our two-day pass to the Burger Festival in Palma this weekend is Robert McAllister.
Congratulations Robert!
Hamburger in Spanish... is Hamburguesa.
Thank you for all your emails.
Taking place over two days in Son Fusteret in Palma, the event brings together the best 20 burger restaurants on the island to one place at the same time to put their burgers to the public vote and crown officially the best burger in Majorca.
