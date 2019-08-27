Sineu weekly market is on tomorrow. 21-08-2019 A. González¶

Today a warm welcome to the passengers from Marella Dream, Costa Diadema and Silver Shadow who will arrive at Palma's port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

Tomorrow Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 OCIMAX A Animation/Adventure 12.15/15.20/16.45 On Sunday 10.00/12.15/15.20/16.45



Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 17.10/20.10

Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 16.30/19.00/21.15

Once Upon a time.... FESTIVAL 16 Adventure 12.15 (28/8) 21.15 (27 & 29/8)



The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 18.00/20.15

The Lion King FESTIVAL PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 12.25 (28/8)

God’s Own Country MIRO FOUNDATION 15 Drama/Romance 22.00 (29/8)