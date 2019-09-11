Storm clouds and tornadoes from Son Caliu. 10-09-2019 Lisa Lima/Facebook

Parts of the island have begun mopping up after yesterday's storms which carried on through the night.

Huge hailstones fell in Porto Colom yesterday. Photo: Melanie Bradley/Facebook

However this morning the sun shone across most parts of the island and Palma's latest community of ducks on Sa Riera river running through the city centre were enjoying themselves, as were holidaymakers caught in the downpour.

The weather alert has been downgraded to yellow, level one with some storms still expected today, mainly in the north of the island and the mountains.

Video courtesy of James Horabin, taken yesterday.

Yesterday's heavy rains and strong winds caused considerable damage and a number of flights were diverted.

Lluc, Escorca yesterday.

In some parts of the island up to 50 litres of rain fell per square metre with gusts of wind over 100km/h. The emergency services werecalled to 148 incidents, 113 of these having been in Majorca.

Port Adriano yesterday. Photo: Don Simon

The Boat House on Paseo Maritimo yesterday. Photo: Vikki Maughan

Cala D'Or yesterday. Photo: Millie Cooper

Intense floods of Torrent de Sa Mosquera, Mallorca, Balearic Islands yesterday, September 10th. Report: @mmagdalida pic.twitter.com/4vxvLMTT0V — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) September 11, 2019

Torrent de Sa Mosquera in Selva.