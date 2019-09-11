Weather
The calm after the storm in Majorca
Parts of the island have begun mopping up after yesterday's storms which carried on through the night.
Huge hailstones fell in Porto Colom yesterday. Photo: Melanie Bradley/Facebook
However this morning the sun shone across most parts of the island and Palma's latest community of ducks on Sa Riera river running through the city centre were enjoying themselves, as were holidaymakers caught in the downpour.
The weather alert has been downgraded to yellow, level one with some storms still expected today, mainly in the north of the island and the mountains.
Video courtesy of James Horabin, taken yesterday.
Yesterday's heavy rains and strong winds caused considerable damage and a number of flights were diverted.
Lluc, Escorca yesterday.
Santuari de #Lluc avui a les 17:09 h. @MeteoIB3 @IB3noticies @TempsIB3 @MiquelSalamanca @Meteodemallorca @AEMET_Baleares pic.twitter.com/YPwMTxjn61— Catalina Brotad (@CatalinaBrotad) September 10, 2019
In some parts of the island up to 50 litres of rain fell per square metre with gusts of wind over 100km/h. The emergency services werecalled to 148 incidents, 113 of these having been in Majorca.
Port Adriano yesterday. Photo: Don Simon
The Boat House on Paseo Maritimo yesterday. Photo: Vikki Maughan
Cala D'Or yesterday. Photo: Millie Cooper
Intense floods of Torrent de Sa Mosquera, Mallorca, Balearic Islands yesterday, September 10th. Report: @mmagdalida pic.twitter.com/4vxvLMTT0V— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) September 11, 2019
Torrent de Sa Mosquera in Selva.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.