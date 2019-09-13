Palma

The storms have returned to the south and west of the island.

13-09-2019M. À. Cañellas

Majorca was on red weather alert for most of the island this morning after heavy rains fell overnight with more being forecast.

The area most at risk, according to the Met Office, was the western side of the island including Soller, Andratx and Palma in the south.

Heavy rains are normal at this time of the year which effectively mark the end of the summer.

Despite the rain, Majorca contiunues to be on drought alert.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.