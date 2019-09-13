Weather
Red weather alert for Majorca
Majorca was on red weather alert for most of the island this morning after heavy rains fell overnight with more being forecast.
13/09 09:21 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Baleares. Activos hoy y mañana. Nivel máx rojo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 09:21 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0mOa5 https://t.co/nJkkEX59Hu— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 13, 2019
The area most at risk, according to the Met Office, was the western side of the island including Soller, Andratx and Palma in the south.
Heavy rains are normal at this time of the year which effectively mark the end of the summer.
Despite the rain, Majorca contiunues to be on drought alert.
