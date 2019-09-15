Rescue workers clear debris after heavy rain and flash floods hit Sant Lloreñç October 11, 2018. 13-10-2018 REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Shares:

According to a report from Spain's Observatory for Sustainability, Palma is among the fifteen municipalities in the country most at risk from flooding. Other cities include Cartagena in Murcia, Costa de Marina Alta in Alicante and Gijón in Asturias.

By province, Barcelona, Cadiz, Gerona and Valencia have the highest risks of suffering floods every ten years along a ten kilometre stretch of coast. The annual cost for Spain, based on figures from the Consortium for Insurance Compensation, is some 800 million euros. The observatory's report warns that this cost will increase as a consequence of development and climate change. "Natural disaster is what generates most damage in Spain."

The report estimates that 2.35% of artificial surface, mostly the consequence of tourism development, on the coasts of the Balearics and Spain are at risk of flooding once every ten years. This risk increases to 2.56% in hotter areas, such as the Mediterranean. Valencia is reckoned to be the province at greatest risk.

The observatory's report believes that information about these risks should be provided to the public "immediately" along with explanations of exact risk per property. A rapid response network for handling critical situations is of great importance, the report adds.

Future planning, the observatory advises, should avoid or at least minimise construction in areas with significant risk.

Sant Llorenç

The Council of Majorca’s councillor for local development, Jaume Alzamora, has expressed his concern at the delay in state aid to cover costs for damage caused by the disastrous flooding in Sant Llorenç last October.

The mayor of Sant Llorenç, Mateu Puigròs, raised the matter with Alzamora on Friday, saying that the town hall was unhappy with the situation.

Following the flooding, which claimed thirteen lives, the Spanish government declared Sant Llorenç and neighbouring municipalities zones that had been severely affected by a civil protection emergency.

As a result of this declaration, the process for aid to repair infrastructure was started.

The town hall undertook work that cost 10.59 million euros.

Half of this has been met with funding from the Council of Majorca and the Balearic government; Madrid is responsible for the other 50%.