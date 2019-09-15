Sunday, and time to get back to the beaches. 15-09-2019 Javier Coll - Archive

Highs in the low 30s; predominantly easterly breezes; outlook is decent with some rain possible later in the week.

Forecast highs:

Sunday, 15 September

28C Alcudia

31C Andratx

32C Calvia

30C Deya

31C Palma

30C Pollensa

28C Sant Llorenç

29C Santanyi

Monday, 16 September

31C Alcudia

29C Andratx

30C Calvia

29C Deya

30C Palma

32C Pollensa

32C Sant Llorenç

29C Santanyi

Saturday's highs

30.9C Es Capdella

30.8C Andratx

30.6C Palma (University)