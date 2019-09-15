Weather
Sunday's weather in Majorca
Highs in the low 30s; predominantly easterly breezes; outlook is decent with some rain possible later in the week.
Forecast highs:
Sunday, 15 September
28C Alcudia
31C Andratx
32C Calvia
30C Deya
31C Palma
30C Pollensa
28C Sant Llorenç
29C Santanyi
Monday, 16 September
31C Alcudia
29C Andratx
30C Calvia
29C Deya
30C Palma
32C Pollensa
32C Sant Llorenç
29C Santanyi
Saturday's highs
30.9C Es Capdella
30.8C Andratx
30.6C Palma (University)
