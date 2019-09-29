Tourism
Thomas Cook Palma subsidiary files for insolvency
In Destination Incoming, the Thomas Cook subsidiary in Palma, has filed for insolvency. A Palma mercantile court will appoint an administrator who will analyse the company's accounts and take decisions based on these.
It looks likely that the company will be liquidated. It was, from Tuesday, already in a pre-insolvency situation, one that had followed the collapse of Thomas Cook. The 760 Thomas Cook staff in Palma were employees of In Destination Incoming.
The CCOO union has organised an assembly for the 760 employees. It will be at 6.30pm on Monday at the union's Palma headquarters. Expert advice will be given at this assembly.
