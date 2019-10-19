Celebrities
The big day has arrived
The wedding of the year between tennis ace Rafa Nadal and his childhood sweetheart Xisca Perello is taking place in Puerto Pollensa today at the British owned La Fortaleza estate, made famous by the BBC series The Nightmanager.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Una publicación compartida de Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal) el
Rafa's view this morning from the wedding venue.
Guests have been arriving all morning include fellow Spanish tennis stars David Ferrer and Majorcan Carlos Moya.
David Ferrer.
The couple are due to say "I Do"in front of 300 guests at midday.
Tennis player Juan Monaco.
Many of the guests are staying at the Hotel Illa d´Or which is near to the wedding venue.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.