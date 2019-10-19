Rafa Nadal's uncles, along with their families, boarding the bus from The Academy to La Fortaleza, Puerto Pollensa for the wedding. This is Toni, Michelangelo and Rafel Nadal. 19-10-2019 Ultima Hora

The wedding of the year between tennis ace Rafa Nadal and his childhood sweetheart Xisca Perello is taking place in Puerto Pollensa today at the British owned La Fortaleza estate, made famous by the BBC series The Nightmanager.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram 😜 Una publicación compartida de Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal) el 18 Oct, 2019 a las 11:57 PDT

Rafa's view this morning from the wedding venue.

Guests have been arriving all morning include fellow Spanish tennis stars David Ferrer and Majorcan Carlos Moya.

David Ferrer.

The couple are due to say "I Do"in front of 300 guests at midday.

Tennis player Juan Monaco.

Many of the guests are staying at the Hotel Illa d´Or which is near to the wedding venue.