Emergencies
Search continues for missing couple near Cala D'Or
Hopes of finding the couple who were washed into the sea by a huge wave at Cala Esmeralda near Cala d’Or on Wednesday night are fading.
Maritime Rescue officers, the Guardia Civil, Local Police, Civil Protection volunteers have been searching the rocks, beaches and sea with the help of a helicopter and several boats but there’s no sign of the man and woman who are thought to be tourists.
The search and rescue mission was launched after a woman who saw them being engulfed by a wave called emergency services.
Investigators returned to the scene of the incident with the witness to verify her story and to look for any items belonging to the couple at the place where they fell into the sea but nothing was found. Guardia Civil officers have made enquiries at numerous hotels in the area but all of their guests have been accounted for and since no one has been reported missing at any of the local police stations, it’s thought that the man and woman are tourists staying in a holiday apartment.
The search has resumed early this morning in the hope of finding the couple alive.
