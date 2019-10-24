Rescue services are searching on land and sea for the missing couple. 24-10-2019 A. Sepúlveda

A frantic search is underway for a couple who were swept into the sea while they were walking along the beach at Cala Esmeralda, very close to Cala d’Or.

A witness who saw it happen called the Emergency Services and Maritime Rescue were deployed to the scene and have been searching the coastline, a nearby ravine and a local viewpoint in the hope of finding the man and woman but are hindered by the dark, high seas and dangerous terrain.

"Working at night is very complicated and the high seas makes the search very difficult," said one of the emergency team members.

An ambulance has also arrived at the beach to provide treatment for the missing couple if they are found.

A Marine Rescue helicopter with powerful spotlights onboard has been flying over the sea and several boats are sailing around the coast and ground patrols are combing the ground inch by inch in case they managed to get out of the water and are stuck on the cliffs.

By late last night, there was still no sign of the man and woman but the search and rescue operation is continuing this morning on land, by air and in the sea.

An investigation has been launched to find out whether the couple are foreign tourists who are staying at a local hotel or if they live in the local community.