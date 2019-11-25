Hiking
A new coastal hiking route for the south of Majorca
The Route of the Lighthouses(La Ruta dels Fars) will run from Cap Salines to Andratx and walkers will be able to explore lighthouses along the way in Colònia de Sant Jordi, s' Estalella, Cap Blanc, Cap Enderrocat, Portopí and Cala Figuera.
In Andratx the new route will connect with the Dry Stone Route GR221 that runs through the Serra de Tramuntana.
Another route from Artà to Cap Salines through Manacor, Felanitx and Ca’s Concos is also being studied and once these two hiking routes are added to the existing network it will be possible to hike round the entire island on foot.
It will take at least two years to set the new paths and get the necessary approvals.
More than 8,500 people have downloaded the Consell’s free mobile App, “Hiking In Mallorca” which shows exactly hikers exactly where they are, which paths are public and private and points out places of architectural or cultural significance.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.