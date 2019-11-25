The lighthouse at PortoPi, Palma. FOTO: BOTA 01-07-2019 Pere Bota

The Route of the Lighthouses(La Ruta dels Fars) will run from Cap Salines to Andratx and walkers will be able to explore lighthouses along the way in Colònia de Sant Jordi, s' Estalella, Cap Blanc, Cap Enderrocat, Portopí and Cala Figuera.

In Andratx the new route will connect with the Dry Stone Route GR221 that runs through the Serra de Tramuntana.

Another route from Artà to Cap Salines through Manacor, Felanitx and Ca’s Concos is also being studied and once these two hiking routes are added to the existing network it will be possible to hike round the entire island on foot.

It will take at least two years to set the new paths and get the necessary approvals.

More than 8,500 people have downloaded the Consell’s free mobile App, “Hiking In Mallorca” which shows exactly hikers exactly where they are, which paths are public and private and points out places of architectural or cultural significance.