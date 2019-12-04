"Quiero Que Vengas" de Mala Hierba. Tema extraído de su disco 'Quiero Decir' (Rock Estatal Records, 2019). A la venta en https://www.lacasadeldisco.es/mala-hierba Catch them live tomorrow at Teatre Mar i Terra, Palma. 27-09-2019 Youtube: Rock Estatal Records

Today, December 4

MUSIC

Palma. From 18.30 to 19.30 microconcerts with the Municpal School of Music which will bring Christmas to the streets of Palma. It will make four stops between Plaza Major and C. de Sant Miquel (on the corner of Calle Oms).

Sa Pobla. 20.30: Alternatilla Jazz Festival - The Rite of Trio (André Bastos Silva, guitar; Filipe Louro, double bass; Pedro Melo Alves, drums). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. 15 euros. www.alternatilla.com.

FIESTAS

Vilafranca. Fiestas of Santa Barbara. 18.30 solemn mass at the parish church followed by dance offering byAires Vilafranquins and dances by the Cavallets at the Plaza Major. Traditonal “bunyolada” (doughnuts) and mistela fortified wine.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 18.00 puppet shadow show by Els músics viatgers with the show “Gerda i les quatres estacions” (based on the story of Hans Christian Andersen The Snow Queen) at the library of Can Sales in Palma. Free. For children over 5 years.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Palma, Fira de Nadal. Taking place daily now at all locations from 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major, La Rambla, Plaça Espanya and Via Roma (every day until 6 January).

Santa Ponsa, Weihnachtsmarkt (Christmas market). Now daily from 10.00-22.00: El Molino Showground. (Also Sunday at the same times; runs until 15 December.)

Alcudia, Christmas singalong evening by the MusicMakers. At the Casa de Cultura in Alcudia and on Saturday December 7 at Vecino Rooms in Puerto Pollensa. Both concerts are at 19.30. Tickets available from Musicmakers and on the door. Proceeds to Charity. Admission is 5 euros (includes mulled wine and mince pies).

Palma, Christmas train. Running now until January 7. Hours are 17.00 to 21.00 (frequency every 25 minutes) with two routes: Centre (Plaza de la Reina, Passeig del Born, Avenida de Jaime III, Paseo Mallorca, Av. de Portugal, Via Roma, La Ramlba, C. de la Unió, Passeig del Born and Plaza de la Reina). Eixample: Pla. de Abu Yahya, C/de 31 Diciembre, Av. del Comte Sallent, C. del General Riera, C. de Joan Massanet Moragues, C. de Frances Fiol i Joan, Av. de Gaspar Bennàzar, Arq., C. de Rosselló i Cazador and Pl. d’Abu Yahya. Info at www.afedeco.com and www.pimeco.com. The tickets will be distributed at the participating shops.



Palma, Children’s fair attractions. Running now until January 7. Locations: Pl. de l’Olivar, Parc de les Estacions, Pl. de Santa Pagesa, Pl. de Paris, Via Roma, Pl. Major, Pl. de Miquel Dolç, Pl. de Madrid, parking lot of Eusebi Estada and C. de Josep Darder Metge.

Palma, Ice rink “Ice park”. Running now until January 26. At Palma’s Parc de Ses Estacions (Plaza España) everyday from 10.00 to 22.00. Special price for groups. Gloves are required. Information and reservations 971 720 059 and 609 231 523 and info@ohpalma.es. Price 5 euros for 25 minutes. Includes ice skate rental.

Tomorrow, December 5

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Mala Hierba - Spanish rock group. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 12 euros. See video above.

Palma. 20.30: Alternatilla Jazz Festival - Alternatilla Jazz Quartet (Bruno Calvo, trumpet; Eduardo Cardinho, vibes; André Rosinha, double bass; Joan Moll, drums). Saló de la ONCE, Ctra. Manacor 6. 15 euros. www.alternatilla.com.

Palma. 21.30: Flashdance - musical based on the 1980s film. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 42-50 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



Palma. 22.00 Jaime Anglada at La Movida (Albo, s/n Commercial Centre Centro Park by Son Rapinya exit) in Palma. Info 627 961 687 or www.lamovidacafeconcierto.com. Free.

FIESTAS

Vilafranca. Fiestas of Santa Barbara. At 20.00 hot chocolate and ensaimada for all participants in the walk from the Plaza Major. Live music by Duo Xic.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Palma. 20.00 puppet theatre with “Vida” at Palma’s Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). Info 971 219 696. On sale Tuesday – Saturday 11.00 to 14.00 and 17.00 to 21.00. Sundays and holidays 1 1/2 hours before the event in the box office. Info www.teatreprincipal.com. On Friday 6 December at 20.00. Family show. Tickets 15 euros. Duration 55 minutes. In Spanish.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Palma, Christmas Market in El Pueblo Español. From today to Sunday 15 December from 12.00 to 23.00 at El Pueblo Español (Pueblo Español, 55 – near Andrea Doria) in Palma. Entrance is 5 euros which includes glass of warm wine. Children under 12 years of age are free. There will be choirs and dance, live music, artificial snow, Christmas wine, international food, children’s activities and Santa Claus which will appear between: 12.00 to 14.00, 16.30 to 18.30 and 20.30 to 22.00.

Palma, Christmas Family Circus Show. At 19.00 Circo Alegria’s show “Circo de Navidad” (Christmas Circus) is back once again at Son Fusteret (Cami Vell de Bunyola) in Palma. In Spanish. Check website www.circoalegria.es for all show times, ticket prices and information. Runs until Monday January 6. Tent is climatised. Shows are from Thursday to Sunday. From 8 euros; discounts available, reduced prices for children to age ten. www.4tickets.es / www.circoalegria.es.