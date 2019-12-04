Midway premieres in Majorca tomorrow, Thursday 5 December. 12-09-2019 Youtube: Lionsgate Movies

Today Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Santanyi, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.



Tomorrow S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

CINEMA

Films change on Thursday this week because of the fiesta on Friday.

There are two new releases to premiere on Thursday, times will be published tomorrow.

Midway (2019) See trailer above.

Plot summary The story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it.

Starring Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson and Woody Harrelson.

Director Roland Emmerich.

Duration 2 hours 18 minutes.

Rated 12.

Category Action/Drama/History.

The Good Liar (2019) screens tomorrow



Plot summary Consummate con man Roy Courtnay has set his sights on his latest mark: the recently widowed Betty McLeish, worth millions. But this time, what should have been a simple swindle escalates into a cat-and-mouse game with the ultimate stakes.

Starring Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen and Russell Tovey.

Director Bill Condon.

Duration 1 hour 49 minutes.

Rated 16.

Category Crime/Drama/Mystery.

Today's films still showing are -

Knives Out (2019)

Plot summary A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family.

Starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

Director Rian Johnson.

Duration 2 hours 10 minutes.

Rated 12. Category Crime/Comedy/Drama.

Knives Out OCIMAX 12 Crime/Comedy/Drama 19.00/21.30

Frozen 2 (2019)

Plot summary Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom.

Starring Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Idina Menzel.

Director Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

Duration 1 hour 43 minutes.

Rated PG. Category Animation/Adventure/Comedy.

Frozen 2 RIVOLI A Animation 15.30/17.00/19.00

Marriage Story (2019)

Plot summary Noah Baumbach’s incisive and compassionate look at a marriage breaking up and a family staying together.

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Merritt Wever.

Director Noah Baumbach.

Duration 2 hours 16 minutes.

Rated R. Category Comedy/Drama/Romance.

Marriage Story CINECIUTAT R Comedy/Drama *16.30/**19.00 (*Not on Sat; **Not on Fri)

Letters to Paul Morrisey CINECIUTAT 16 Drama 18.25 In English, German and Japanese.

The Irishman CINECIUTAT 16 Biography/Crime 11.00/16.20/*20.15 (*Not on Tues)

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 18.20/22.25