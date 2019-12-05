The body was airlifted to Son Sant Joan airbase. 04-12-2019 Redacción Sucesos

Shares:

Police in Palma are trying to identify a woman who was found dead on the shores of Cala Vella in Maioris in Llucmajor on Sunday.

Hikers called 112 after they found the victim lying face up on the sand and covered in seaweed.

The body had been in the water for between two and four days and was completely naked, although underwear found a few metres away may belong to her.

The victim is thought to be between 35 and 40 years old and she wore a small ring on her finger, but there’s no inscription and no other means of identification has been found.

The body was airlifted to Son Sant Joan airbase where a coroner will carry out an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.



