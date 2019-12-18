Hila at the EMT headquarters wishing everyone Happy Holidays. 17-12-2019 Twitter

Palma Mayor, José Hila, was up with the lark on Tuesday for a visit to EMT Headquarters along with Councillor for Mobility, Xisco Dalmau, and other Palma City Council representatives to congratulate drivers and administrative staff on their holiday.

🎄De bon matí ja hem compartit una estona amb els treballadors/es de la @EMT_Palma, amb el Batle @hila,per desitjar molts d’anys i bones festes!🎉 pic.twitter.com/Es90SgDenB — Xisco Dalmau /❤️ (@xiscod) December 17, 2019

It’s a busy week at EMT with six new lines being added to the 28 services currently available in Palma, changes to 19 other lines being enforced from Thursday and 20 new buses being added to the fleet.

News of the early morning visit to EMT appeared in a tweet from Councillor Dalmau.










