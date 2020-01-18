Applications for modernisation grants in Calvia have been disappointing. 19-01-2020 Archive

Shares:

Calvia town hall is to continue providing funds to incentivise the modernisation of shops, bars and other establishments in tourist resorts. This is despite the disappointing uptake of grants. In 2019, only nine businesses were in a position to receive town hall financial assistance.

Last year, the town hall invited requests for grants on the basis that if the relevant documentation needed wasn't ready until the start of this year, the funds would still be available. This applied to three businesses, for which there is an extension until April. Six of the nine were awarded grants in 2019.

For 2020, the town hall has set aside a total of 100,000 euros for grants, an increase from the 75,000 euros last year, when the actual amount awarded was only 20,308 euros. The highest request was for 5,380 euros, and the lowest was 678 euros.

Of the nine establishments, four are in Magalluf, three are in Palmanova, and there is one in both Portals and Santa Ponsa. The businesses in question were two beauty salons, a restaurant, a cafeteria, a bakery, a convenience store, a florist, an estate agency, and a physiotherapy centre. Grants are for both exterior and interior improvements and apply, for example, to paving, lighting and signs.

The next offer of grants (2020-2021), the town hall says, will be more flexible in the hope that there will be greater uptake.