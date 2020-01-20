Shares:

Civil Protection volunteers who helped at the Sant Sebastià 2020 revetla in Palma have been involved in a car accident.

They were on their way back to base at Bellver Castle when the driver reportedly lost control of the car and crashed because of excess water on the road.

Alcalde @hila @ajuntpalma por su culpa de no suspender la Revetlla ante las alertas meteorológicas los compañeros de Protección Civil regresando a base han sufrido un accidente. Están bien, el coche destrozado. Mucho ánimo chicos. Se os quiere y se aprecia vuestro trabajo. pic.twitter.com/NBO61wA2MJ — Julio Bastida (@juliobastidag) January 19, 2020

The vehicle is a total write off but all of the people inside managed to escape without injury.

Palma City Council has been criticised for not issuing warnings about the dangerous road conditions caused by Storm Gloria.