The bad weather has also hit other other islands like Ibiza. 19-01-2020 Sergio G. Cañizares

The weather is still miserable thanks to Storm Gloria and the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet, says it will be pouring rain with gale force winds all day long.

Snow is expected above 1,300 metres this afternoon and temperatures will vary as strong winds change direction from east to northeast with gust of up to 120 kilometres in the Serra de la Tramuntana and up to 90 kilometres elsewhere.

The strongest winds of 110 kilometres an hour were recorded in Capdepera yesterday, followed by 101 in Puig d’alfabia, 95 in Banyalbufar, 90 in Formentera, 89 in Sa Pobla and Son Servera, 83 at Palma Airport and Es Mercadal and 81.7 at Ibiza Airport and in Binissalem.

Incidents

Emergency services were deployed to 101 incidents caused by Storm Gloria in the Balearic Islands, 73 in Majorca, 20 in Ibiza, 5 in Minorca and 3 in Formentera.

Twenty three were due to items knocked over by strong winds in the city, 36 were because of falling trees and 21 incidents were due to excess water on the roads.

The Emergency 112 Service in the Balearics has issued the following advice on its twitter account:

Be extremely cautious

Stay away from electricity lines

Do not cross flood zones and rivers

Do not approach promenades or breakwaters

An orange weather warning will remain in place for the Balearic Islands all today and tomorrow.